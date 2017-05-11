Mack Trucks said remote updates will be offered on most model year 2018 refuse vehicles, and that its LR model is now available in a 4x2 configuration. The announcements were made this week at the WasteExpo in New Orleans.

Mack Over The Air (OTA), which lets customers automatically update software and set vehicle parameters, will be available on the 2018 Granite, TerraPro and LR models equipped with Mack engines.

“Mack refuse customers can plan for software updates and schedule them when it’s most convenient,” said David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services.

Mack OTA will be offered on LR models equipped with a Mack engine with the availability of GuardDog Connect beginning in the third quarter. Availability for the TerraPro and Granite models is planned for later in 2017.

The company also said offering the 4x2 configuration in the low-entry refuse cabover, the LR, gives customers a lighter, more maneuverable option.

“The LR model was initially available as a 6x4 only, but some customers needed improved maneuverability that only a 4x2 configuration could offer,” said Curtis Dorwart, refuse product manager.

The LR is powered by Mack’s 11-liter MP7 diesel engine or the Cummins Westport ISL G natural gas engine.