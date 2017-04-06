Manager: Trent Siemens, director of fleet maintenance Company: Paul’s Hauling Ltd., Winnipeg, Canada Operation: Bulk transporter operating 250 tractors and 600 trailers out of four terminals PROBLEM: Tires are one of a fleet’s biggest expenses, usually hovering in the top three behind driver wages and benefits and fuel. The trick to keeping tire costs under control, though, is information; for example, keep tractor and trailer tires properly inflated to maximize longevity ...
