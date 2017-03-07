Manager: Jeff Wessels, maintenance division chief Company: Ryder System Inc. Operation: Installation Materiel Maintenance Activity (IMMA) Allied Trades team, Fort McCoy, WI PROBLEM: When you’re tasked to help provide logistics support to any number of mechanized reserve and active-duty U.S. Army units based in Wisconsin, not to mention state and federal fleet equipment in the local area as well, you’ll see ticklish maintenance problems from time to time. That’s in ...