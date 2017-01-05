Manager: Richard Nagel, director of marketing and customer solutions-charging group Company: Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC Operation: Test fleet of 30 power units and 30 pieces of towable equipment from dollies to flatbed, dry van and tanker trailers PROBLEM: Fleets are quite familiar with the challenges winter weather poses to truck operations. Snow and ice make highways hazardous to navigate, and the chemicals used to remove them from the roadway can cause corrosion to take root ...