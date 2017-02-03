Manager: Bill Dawson, vice president of maintenance operations and engineering Company: Ryder System Inc. Operation: Manages 231,900 vehicles via 800-plus maintenance facilities and a corps of 5,700 technicians PROBLEM: Any fleet operating regularly in winter conditions knows the critical “ins and outs” to keeping trucks safe against the hazards of cold weather—and the maintenance ill effects that can occur from improper practices. Bill Dawson, for one, knows such ...