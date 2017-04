Staff Sgt. Squatrito added that WVMC students must also learn to operate the vehicles they are in charge of maintaining. “In this course, students have to drive vehicles in and out of the (shop) bays and become very familiar with them,” he stressed. “There is a lot of hands-on training in this course, so the students are constantly moving equipment around and learning more about it as they complete coursework.” Four WVMC sessions are held each fiscal year, but Army may increase that number in coming years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)