A La Nina weather pattern contributed to the record-setting snowfall levels in the U.S. Northwest. Some 14 inches of snow covered on Idaho in December last year – double its normal amount – with 6.5 inches falling in Boise on Jan. 4 alone; the 15th highest daily snowfall total in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur, 124th Fighter Wing)