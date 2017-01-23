Military trucks deploy for the inauguration

Military trucks deploy for the inaugurationJan 23, 2017
Part of the security measures for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, National Guard units from 44 states, three territories and Washington D.C. deployed to support traffic control, crowd management and logistics. Those duties also included using military trucks to create “blocking stations” at many key locations in Washington D.C., as well as emergency towing service to remove civilian vehicles parked in areas temporarily closed off by the inauguration festivities. (All photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)