Military trucks deploy for the inauguration

Jan 23, 2017
    The 547th Transportation Company and the 104th Maintenance Company mobilizing trucks for “blocking station” duty in and around the Washington D.C area on the night of Jan. 19. Both units working out of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling providing military support and defense support of civil authorities during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC).

    Military trucks formed “blocking stations” overnight at major roadway intersections ahead of the inauguration on Jan. 20 to prevent vehicular traffic from entering the “red zone” areas in downtown Washington D.C. – part of the massive “multi-layered” security effort for the city that had been mapped out over a year ahead of the actual event. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC)

    Military trucks formed part of the “visible layers” of security at the inauguration, acting as both physical barriers and checkpoints. “Hidden layers” of security included plainclothes officers inside and outside of the inauguration perimeter, radiation detection and surveillance cameras. Major roads, tunnels and bridges leading to the Capitol and downtown D.C. were closed and to protect against a possible vehicle attack, like those that happened recently in Germany and France, trucks filled with sand were deployed to block the inauguration parade perimeter. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC)

    The “Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles” or FMTV is one of the workhorses of the U.S. armed forces, designed to haul troops, supplies, and even other vehicles in both combat and peacetime roles. Derived from the Austrian military’s Steyr 12 M 18 truck, but substantially modified to meet U.S. military requirements, National Guard units used their FMTVs to create blocking stations across Washington D.C. for the inauguration. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC)

    Supervisor Sgt. 1st Class Fraiden Braithwaite (at left) with the D.C. National Guard's 547th Transportation Company confers with Spc. Michael Deallfordii, a truck driver with the unit. The soldiers moved vehicles from Joint-Base Anacostia-Bolling to the D.C. Armory starting Jan. 18 in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez/JTF-DC)

    Spc. Jalen R. Cephus and Spc. Henry Amponsah, truck drivers with the D.C. National Guard's 104th Maintenance Company, stood by for vehicle towing requests at the D.C. Armory on Wednesday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez, JTF-DC)

    Sunrise over the Capitol ahead of the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20. (National Guard photo by Tech. Jonathan Young, JTF-DC)

    Members of the D. C. National Guard remained on duty with their vehicles over the weekend to help support local law enforcement agencies with traffic control and crowd management needs during the massive Women’s March held on Jan. 21. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wilma Orozco, JTF-DC)

    National Guard units performed traffic control and crowd management tasks along with other security-related duties around the clock – day and night – in support of local law enforcement teams starting Jan. 18 through much of Jan. 22. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wilma Orozco)

Part of the security measures for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, National Guard units from 44 states, three territories and Washington D.C. deployed to support traffic control, crowd management and logistics. Those duties also included using military trucks to create “blocking stations” at many key locations in Washington D.C., as well as emergency towing service to remove civilian vehicles parked in areas temporarily closed off by the inauguration festivities. (All photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)

