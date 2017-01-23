Military trucks deploy for the inauguration

Military trucks formed part of the “visible layers” of security at the inauguration, acting as both physical barriers and checkpoints. “Hidden layers” of security included plainclothes officers inside and outside of the inauguration perimeter, radiation detection and surveillance cameras. Major roads, tunnels and bridges leading to the Capitol and downtown D.C. were closed and to protect against a possible vehicle attack, like those that happened recently in Germany and France, trucks filled with sand were deployed to block the inauguration parade perimeter. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC)