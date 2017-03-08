Heavy-duty trucking veterans, or anybody else for that matter, Minimizer wants to hear from you. The aftermarket parts company is looking for its next Tested and Tortured product, and often receives ideas from the people that do the job day-in and day-out.

"We were started by my father, who developed the world's first poly fender," Minimizer CEO and Chief Visionary Craig Kruckeberg said. "We're always on the lookout for the next million dollar idea, whether it's a brand-new product or an improvement to an existing one."

"Drivers, salespeople, and mechanics often have great ideas, but they don't have the resources to turn those ideas into reality," Minimizer VP of Operations Jim Richards said. "It's a win-win for both sides if Minimizer can turn that idea into another award-winning product."

Minimizer's Work Benches debuted after a local repair shop requested a bench for their tools.

"The owner suggested we make something out of plastic, so I took it to my R&D team and they came up with a whole new product line," Kruckeberg said. "That kind of stuff happens all the time."

Anyone with an idea is encouraged to submit it to Minimizer.