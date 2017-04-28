Fleet services graphics provider Modagrafics announced it has entered into an exclusive license deal with U.K. based Spedian to serve as the North American representative for the Spedian Vehicle Graphics System.

“The world’s only changeable and reusable vehicle graphic system with no visible frame, the unique Spedian system can be applied or removed in less than an hour to trailers, delivery vans and buses, to name a few,” the company noted. Representatives from Modagrafics and Spedian will exhibit and discuss plans for the system at the NPTC 2017 Conference & Exhibition in Cincinnati, April 30-May 2.

“We are very excited about this agreement and our association with Spedian for the most advanced, changeable and reusable vehicle graphic system on the market,” said Paul Pirkle, president and CEO of Modagrafics.

“Fleet owners and marketers are always searching for a cost-efficient solution that will help their brand get an edge, especially those who rely on frequent seasonal promotions, cause marketing and heavy consumer advertising rotations. Applying graphics takes time; the Spedian system makes changeable graphics an easier decision for our customers. Whether a graphic is short-term, long-term or temporary, Modagrafics can provide an optimal solution for permanent film graphics, a removable panel or a hybrid. It’s a great fit with our overall solutions portfolio and it reinforces our mission to build our clients’ brand so they will prosper.”

The Spedian Vehicle Graphics System uses a special bonding agent gets applied to the vehicle substrate and the reverse of the banner. The graphic will quickly install and can be stored and used again at a later time, the company added. No bolts, rivets, screws or welds are required as the system is installed in a matter of minutes, the company noted.

According to the company, the Spedian system earned certification from the Motor Industry Research Association (MIRA) in Europe and is the only changeable graphic system certified by the Transportation Research Center (TRC) in the U.S. Rigorous testing was conducted where graphics were applied to the side of a 13-ft. trailer and subjected to a variety of road surfaces and configurations. All of the open road tests were conducted on a closed track where the truck exceeded 75 miles-per-hour. It was also subjected to vandalism and extreme wear and tear, and the system passed each test.