Looking to add valuable management experience and bolster support for its growing customer base, fleet services graphics provider Modagrafics has hired Cary Goldberg as director of operations and appointed Harry Adams as manager of customer operations.

“Cary is an important addition to our team. He did a terrific job as a contractor for us last year when he managed an important rebranding project,” recalled Paul Pirkle, Modagrafics president & CEO. “His operations experience will be of great service as we continue to build our business. For that reason and others, Harry Adams is the perfect choice to handle our customer operations unit. He’s been a key asset for us and understands what it takes to drive relationships with our customers.”

Goldberg brings 30 years of manufacturing experience to Modagrafics. Prior to the contract project, he was North American Service Manager and Global Service Leader for Buehler ITW. He managed the business unit operations for the division of ITW, a premier scientific equipment and supplies manufacturer. Previously, he spent nearly 20 years at medical device manufacturer Accellent, Inc., with progressive stints as a Program, Facility and Project Manager.

At Modagrafics, Goldberg is directing and managing operational activities involving production, shipping and maintenance. This includes production planning and scheduling, and the pre-press, creative and quality control areas.

“I work for and with a great group of people,” said Goldberg. “I was originally attracted to the company with last year’s XPO rebrand project. The challenge of managing the size of this project, along with learning more about the graphics and fleet branding industry, was an attractive proposition for me. Working with the Modagrafics team generated my desire to fill a full role and I’m looking to help us succeed in our graphics niche.”

Adams will celebrate his two-year anniversary at Modagrafics in early March. In his previous position, he was an instrumental part of the team that introduced a new, patented production process, the company noted.

As manager of customer operations, Adams is charged with delivering high customer satisfaction via performance and rapid communications response. He said he plans to maximize his department’s output by instituting lean management and ERP project management principles. He also oversees the account management team.