Morgan Corporation, North America’s premier designer and producer of light- and medium-duty truck and van bodies, announced the launch of its NexGen ‘Next Generation’ of truck bodies for Dry Freight and Refrigerated applications.

“Featuring advanced design and cutting-edge materials, MORGAN NexGen bodies are 15 — 20% lighter than current industry truck bodies, yet carry 400 – 600 lbs. of increased payload than similarly-sized bodies,” according to the company. “Their sleek design and advanced materials result in better fuel economy, increased cargo capacity, and better resistance to the elements for a lower overall cost of ownership and a faster ROI.”

According to the company, the NexGen body boasts features including a stain-resistant phenolic flooring in the dry freight body and aluminum “silent floor” in the reefer. Leak-free sealed joints keep product, cargo, or tools dry, because NexGen bodies are designed with elastomeric gaskets in the connection profiles that provide the ultimate protection from water intrusion. Add in hard-mount installation brackets versus U-bolts and these features increase the user’s up-time by minimizing repairs and maintenance.

Current production is available from Pennsylvania, Oregon, and California plants with continued production rollouts planned for the Midwest in 2017.