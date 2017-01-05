New Ram Rebel, New Chrysler Portal Concept

New Ram Rebel, New Chrysler Portal ConceptJan 5, 2017
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) provided a sneak peak of the new Ram Rebel Black special edition pickup it’ll be showing off at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit later this month, while also highlight its new Chrysler Portal Concept vehicle at CES 2017.
The special edition Ram Rebel Black is based off the Ram 1500 pickup chassis is spec’d with what Jim Morrison, head of the Ram brand for North America, called an “aggressive” off-road package.
By contrast, the electric-powered Chrysler Portal concept, with an estimated range of 250 miles, is geared to be a more “social community” vehicle, equipped with an in-vehicle wireless network and semi-autonomous driving functions.
Tim Kuniskis, FCA-North America’s head of North America passenger car brands (Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT), said the Chrysler Portal concept is designed for the Millennial generation. “It is reflective of their personality, offers value and flexibility, integrates advanced technology and is socially responsible,” he explained. (All photos courtesy of FCA)