New Ram Rebel, New Chrysler Portal Concept

FCA said the Chrysler Portal concept explores the possibility of what a “family transportation vehicle” could look like for the Millennial generation as their lifestyles evolve. The flexibility, adaptability and technology features also make it ideal for business and commercial applications, such as ride hailing, car sharing and delivery services.

FCA noted that Millennials (defined as people born between 1982 and 2001) have become the largest demographic in the U.S. and, in the next 10-plus years, most will be at a point in their life where they will begin to start or will have started a family. The OEM said 75% of all children will have a Millennial parent and there will be 4 million more children than today. Based on FCA’s internal research, then, they will want a “family vehicle” that is reflective of their personality, offers value and flexibility, integrates advanced technology and is socially responsible.

FCA said its over 20 years of studying the Millennial generation, using ethnographic research to gain insight into current and emerging wants and needs, reveals that they are “technology savvy, environmentally aware and cost conscious.” To balance those needs, FCA pointed out that the Chrysler Portal concept is designed to maximize interior space with an impressive degree of flexibility between seating and cargo configurations.

The “Portal” nameplate is derived from the vehicle’s unusual sliding front- and rear-door array that’s designed to allow for easier ingress and egress, FCA said

FCA’s Chrysler Portal Concept, which debuted at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this week (an event formerly known as the “Consumer Electronics Show”), is touted as a “next-generation family transport” vehicle “designed by Millennials for Millennials.” It’s an electric vehicle equipped with a 350 kilowatt “DC Fast Charge” system that can recharge its battery pack with 150 miles of range in less than 20 minutes.

The Ram Rebel Black package is offered with all available Rebel colors, with the addition of black wheels, brush guard and theme-matched all-black interior.

The Rebel Black interior features black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. All-black heated seats with black “Rebel” embroidery are highlighted by “light slate gray” accent stitching, which traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats capture snow and mud. This truck can also be fitted with optional Black leather Katskin seats, Ram said.

The Ram Rebel Black comes is spec’d with factory lift, 33-in. all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Black special edition is available in crew cab configuration with either a gasoline-fired 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 or 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. Its suggested retail price starts at $45,590 plus $1,320 destination charge and will begin arriving in dealerships March 2017.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) provided a sneak peak of the new Ram Rebel Black special edition pickup it’ll be showing off at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit later this month, while also highlight its new Chrysler Portal Concept vehicle at CES 2017.

The special edition Ram Rebel Black is based off the Ram 1500 pickup chassis is spec’d with what Jim Morrison, head of the Ram brand for North America, called an “aggressive” off-road package.

By contrast, the electric-powered Chrysler Portal concept, with an estimated range of 250 miles, is geared to be a more “social community” vehicle, equipped with an in-vehicle wireless network and semi-autonomous driving functions.

Tim Kuniskis, FCA-North America’s head of North America passenger car brands (Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT), said the Chrysler Portal concept is designed for the Millennial generation. “It is reflective of their personality, offers value and flexibility, integrates advanced technology and is socially responsible,” he explained. (All photos courtesy of FCA)