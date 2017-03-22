Nielsen joined DTNA – then named just Freightliner Corp. – back in 1986 as an industrial engineer. (Photo courtesy of Daimler AG)

Roger Nielsen will be taking the reins at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) as president and CEO effective April 1 this year, replacing Martin Daum who moved up to become a member of the board of management and head of Daimler Trucks and Buses at DTNA’s parent company, Germany’s Daimler AG, back on March 1.

Nielsen, 56, will also oversee DTNA’s affiliated companies, which includes Freightliner Trucks, Western Star Trucks, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) and Detroit Diesel Corp.

“Roger Nielsen brings a rock solid product, manufacturing and sales background to this position paired with a razor-sharp focus on technology, quality and customer service,” Daum said in a statement. “He has an excellent track record as an influential leader in the industry.”

Nielsen joined DTNA – then named Freightliner Corp. – back in 1986 as an industrial engineer and since then has held various positions for the company both in the U.S. and abroad at Daimler’s commercial vehicles divisions in Germany. For the last 16 years, he’s served as DTNA’s chief operating officer.