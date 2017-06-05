Northeast Great Dane (NEGD), a full-service Great Dane dealer, announced that long-time partner John Gendelman has been named president of the company. Tom Leuner, former president of NEGD, will assume the role of CEO.

“John has been an integral part of NEGD’s success for 40 years,” said Leuner. “He is not only a business partner but a dear friend and I look forward to seeing him continue to help the company prosper in his new role as president.”

According to the company, Gendelman began his career with Northeast Great Dane as a parts manager in 1977. From there, he served various leadership roles, eventually becoming a partner in the business in 1990. Most recently, he has served as executive vice president since 2015.

“I’ve known John my entire career at Great Dane and his dedication to his customers’ satisfaction is the reason NEGD has been the recipient of so many awards from Great Dane,” said Chris Hammond, Great Dane’s executive vice president of sales. “From our Sales Achievement awards for trailer and parts sales to the many Dealer of the Year awards the company has won, NEGD and John Gendelman are synonymous with excellence. I’m excited to work with John in his newest role.”

“I would like to thank Tom Leuner as well as all of NEGD’s employees, customers and vendor partners who have been instrumental in our long-running success,” said Gendelman. “I see Great Dane on the threshold of an immense move forward and I see NEGD playing a vital role in that. I’m looking forward to leading NEGD to many more years of growth and prosperity.”