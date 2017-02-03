Kenworth will provide a $1,000 savings to fellow National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth T880, W900, T440 or T470 vocational trucks through the association’s M2M Benefits Program.

“This Kenworth cooperative program with NRMCA serves as an appreciation to fleets and truck operators in the ready mix concrete business that buy Kenworth trucks, such as our vocational flagship T880,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “The T880 and other Kenworth vocational trucks offer durability, reliability, and low cost of ownership, along with excellent comfort features that aid in driver retention and recruitment.”

Orders must retail between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017. Buyers must show their NRMCA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at time of purchase. Limit for a single customer is five qualifying Kenworth trucks per year. Other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. See your Kenworth dealer for more details.