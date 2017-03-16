NTEA ride and drive

Every year at the annual National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show, a variety of light, medium, and heavy trucks are made available to attendees to drive or ride along in to get a feel for a wide range of different vehicle technologies. This year, for example, a sampling of all-electric, hybrid, propane-fired, and diesel-powered trucks were available, along with trucks equipped with the new Cummins start-stop engine technology, Eaton Corp.'s Procision dual-clutch automated mechanical transmission (AMT), and an Allison Transmission-equipped medium-duty unit featuring the company's new FuelSense 2.0 gearbox software. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)