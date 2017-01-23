Kenworth and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) have teamed up for the 15th year in a row to provide a $1,000 savings to OOIDA members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks during 2017.

Featured eligible Kenworth trucks are the Kenworth T680 or T880 with a 52-in. or larger factory-installed sleeper. The program also includes Kenworth T660, T800 and W900 glider kits equipped with a 72-in. or 86-in. factory-installed sleeper. Both new stock and special order vehicles qualify.

According to Kenworth, buyers must show their OOIDA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at time of purchase in 2017. A copy of the bill of sale and warranty, along with the buyer’s OOIDA membership number, must be mailed to: OOIDA, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029, or faxed to OOIDA at (816) 229-0518.

"We appreciate the passion that owner-operators have for The World's Best(R) trucks and want to provide them with a great opportunity to purchase a premium Kenworth model that is designed to maximize uptime and driver comfort to reduce their total cost of ownership. This program is Kenworth’s way of giving back to those OOIDA members who want to reward themselves in 2017 by purchasing an excellent Kenworth – the Driver’s Truck," said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “In 2016, more than 300 OOIDA members benefited from this very successful, cooperative program.”

Limit for a single customer is three qualifying Kenworth trucks per year. Other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. See your Kenworth dealer for more details.