Kelley Platt, president, Western Star Trucks, presents the keys to a new Western Star 5700XE to OOIDA's Jon Osborn and his canine companion Sassy. OOIDA and Western Star share “a common mission” of serving owner-operators and small business truckers, she said.

PHOENIX. The Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association has once again received a new Western Star 5700XE to power its “Spirit of the American Trucker” tour trailer. The truck was presented to OOIDA at Western Star’s 50th Anniversary event here Thursday.

The truck is decked out with distinctive white paint and Western Star’s brushed metallic blue Phantom II Graphics Package. Jon Osborn, a highly decorated and well-regarded trucking industry veteran will once again pilot the “Spirit Truck,” to be dubbed “Snowflake,” from a suggestion by an OOIDA member.

Osborn and his new 5700XE will visit shows, conferences, and truck stops throughout the United States to promote independent truckers and the trucking industry.

“The Western Star 5700XE is not only a head-turner on the tour, but also has a smooth, comfortable ride that’s perfect for long hauls,” said Osborn. “It is a privilege to represent OOIDA and Western Star in this truck. We’ll take really good care of it.”

The organization and the truck maker share “a common mission” of serving owner-operators and small business truckers, noted Kelley Platt, president, Western Star Trucks.

“We are proud to support OOIDA and appreciate our ongoing partnership,” she said.

This is the third time that Western Star has partnered with OOIDA on the “Spirit of the American Trucker” tour. For the 2017-18 season, the Western Star 5700XE “Spirit Truck” is spec’d with an 82” High Roof sleeper and a Detroit DD16 engine with 560hp and 1850 lb./ft. of torque, Detroit front and rear axles and the Detroit DT12 automated manual transmission. Full aerodynamic fairings will add to the truck’s fuel-efficient performance.