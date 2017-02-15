Designed for the transportation of sand, dirt, asphalt and small construction aggregates, the TrailMaker is available in 14- to 20-ft. body lengths and offers capacities ranging from 7.3 to 33 cubic yards.

Ox Bodies has introduced its TrailMaker dump body, which is constructed of carbon steel that offers the weight of aluminum, making it up to 35% lighter than standard Ox Bodies dump bodies.

“Many operators are looking for dump bodies that have a reduced weight and stand up to the wear and tear caused by asphalt and gritty construction aggregates,” said Jim Bray, sales and marketing manager, Ox Bodies, Inc. “The TrailMaker dump body was developed to address these needs. Its reduced weight offers operators greater payload capacity while retaining the inherent strength of steel.”

The TrailMaker is available with a wide range of options, including:

Air high lift tailgate provides the flexibility needed to dump various load sizes

Retractable mud flaps make dumping asphalt easier

Tailgate coal chute allows efficient metering of materials

Cab shields ranging from 12 to 42 inches provide added protection for the cab when hauling heavier loads

“The TrailMaker is field tested for durability and designed to meet the needs of operators looking for improved payload capabilities,” Bray said. “In addition, due to its lightweight design, operators may also realize improved fuel efficiency.”

Additional design and configuration options for the TrailMaker dump body include side-mounted hydraulic tanks with sight glass, steel or Tread Brite aluminum gravel guards, as well as recessed and rubber-grommeted LED lighting to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108.