In response to increase demand for rental and leasing services, PacLease announced it has added 10 new locations. The leasing and rental company, which offers the full line of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, now has 454 locations in the United States and Canada.

“PacLease had another strong year and we’re finding increased demand for those wanting to rent and lease Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks,” said Jake Civitts, director of franchise operations for PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease). “With the opening of our new PacLease locations, including three in the major markets of the Detroit and Philadelphia areas, along with Birmingham, we’re well situated for continued growth. Our customers have been pleased with the high quality and performance of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks powered by PACCAR engines, and the service capabilities being delivered by our highly trained dealers.”

The new locations are:

PacLease of Alabama – Birmingham

Allstate Leasing – Clear Lake, IA

Allstate Leasing – West Salem, WI

Palmer Leasing Group – Effingham, IL

Southland PacLease – Monroe, LA

PacLease of Detroit – Romulus, MI

PacLease of Philadelphia – Conshohocken, PA

Inland PacLease – West Kelowna, British Columbia

Peterbilt Pacific Leasing – Lantzville, British Columbia

Peterbilt Pacific Leasing – Delta, British Columbia

According to Civitts, a recent study by the National Private Truck Council showed that 66% of respondents expected to add equipment and drivers over the next five years. “That paints a very bright picture for our business, and leasing as a whole, as private fleets remain our main customers,” said Civitts. “And, PacLease continues to expand service offerings to its customers, with even more planned in 2017. This year, we revamped our PacFuel card, co-branded with Comdata, which gives our customers even better fuel pricing through more locations. We also unveiled a new on-line safety program for our customers and their drivers, called PacTrainer. It’s being offered as a one-year complimentary service for our national account customers.”