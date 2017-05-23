Penske Truck Leasing announced the opening of its new facility in Lafayette, LA. Located at 2744 NE Evangeline Thruway, the building will offer full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance services.

“We outgrew our old building and are excited about the new space with state-of the-art design that will help us better serve our growing and sophisticated client base,” explained Chip Jensen, senior vice president for Penske’s south central region. “Our new location is also conveniently located on the corner of two major interstates I-10 and I-49.”

This site contains three service bays, one wash bay and a diesel fuel island in a 14,580-sq.-ft. building on 6.6 acres.

To contact the truck rental or maintenance departments, call 337-261-0204.