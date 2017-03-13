At the big ConExpo/Agg show in Las Vegas last week, Peterbilt Motors Co. highlighted to attributes of its Model 567 Set Forward Front Axle (SFFA) vocational truck; a configuration aimed at concrete mixer and construction applications designed to maximize customer payloads while meeting bridge laws, according to Robert Woodall, the OEM’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

The Model 567 SFFA, along with Peterbilt’s Model 567 Set Back Front Axle (SBFA), also is designed to maximize maneuverability and versatility in the vocational arena, he added in a statement. Like the SBFA version, the Model 567 SFFA is available in both 115 and 121-in. bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) lengths.

Peterbilt also showcased the newly-enhanced 10.8-liter PACCAR MX-11 engine that offers up to 430 hp and 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque at ConExpo, as well as the 8.9-liter PACCAR PX-9 engine for applications with lighter loads, and the 12.9-liter PACCAR MX-13 engine with up to 510 hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque for applications requiring more truck muscle.

Peterbilt added that it is offering incentives to National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) members who purchase and receive models 567, 520 and 320 within the calendar year: a $2,000 per truck cash rebate, limited to three trucks per customer.

In others news, the OEM recently made “dealer of the year” announcements at its annual dealer meeting in Palm Springs, CA, for 2016: