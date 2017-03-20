Peterson announced it has combined the classic look of its original 36-diode Piranha LED lights with circuitry and automated manufacturing to create a new-generation line of USA-made lighting: the 817R-36 Stop/Turn/Tail light and the 817A-36 Park/Turn light.

“These newly redesigned lights offer something for everyone,” said Peterson marketing director Mark Assenmacher. “Customers can now choose the classic look and owner-operator appeal of Peterson’s traditional 36-diode LED light while still getting all of our latest features: integrated AMP connector, insert-molded terminals for the ultimate environmental seal, and the most efficient surface-mount diodes available.”

The new 4" round models are available as both red-lensed S/T/T lights and amber-lensed Park/Turn signal lights. “Thirty-six of the latest bright white diodes provide brilliant illumination with proven LED reliability,” the company noted. “Both models feature an operating range of 9-16 volts, with a design that provides consistent light output over the entire voltage range.”

Available in either grommet- or flange-mount design, the new lights do not require “Top” positioning to meet FMVSS 108 standards. The amber version meets DOT requirements for front and rear turn signal, parking lamp, sidemarker and clearance light.

“We’re proud to add these new items to our growing USA-made line,” said Assenmacher. “They’re now in stock and priced to compete with any LED high-count light on the market.”