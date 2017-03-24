Following its announcement last year to enter the commercial truck tire market, the Pirelli brand previewed its product tire line under the TP Commercial Solutions entity at the 2017 Mid America Trucking Show. After testing, TP Commercial Solutions is ready to launch the sales and marketing of the Pirelli Brand of Radial Truck Tires, Agricultural Tires and Off-The Road Tires along with the Formula Brand to the US and Canada.

“We are excited to announce at MATS that we have the start of a solid product line-up now available for sale – and most importantly, all of these products uphold Pirelli’s iconic brand values and quality after exhaustive testing on our end in this market,” said Clif Armstrong, president of TP Commercial Solutions.

After a rigorous R&D and testing process with multiple fleets in multiple applications to develop tires for the specific needs of the US market, the products being shown at MATs include: