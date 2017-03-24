Pirelli showcases commercial tire line for the U.S. market at this year's Mid America Trucking Show.
Following its announcement last year to enter the commercial truck tire market, the Pirelli brand previewed its product tire line under the TP Commercial Solutions entity at the 2017 Mid America Trucking Show. After testing, TP Commercial Solutions is ready to launch the sales and marketing of the Pirelli Brand of Radial Truck Tires, Agricultural Tires and Off-The Road Tires along with the Formula Brand to the US and Canada.
“We are excited to announce at MATS that we have the start of a solid product line-up now available for sale – and most importantly, all of these products uphold Pirelli’s iconic brand values and quality after exhaustive testing on our end in this market,” said Clif Armstrong, president of TP Commercial Solutions.
After a rigorous R&D and testing process with multiple fleets in multiple applications to develop tires for the specific needs of the US market, the products being shown at MATs include:
- Pentathlon D – a premium long haul drive tire that is SmartWay verified, offering fleets high mileage, andfuel savings and low emission benefits. “Incorporating a dual layer tread compound for long lasting performance, a special undertread compound to equal low rolling resistance and fuel consumption, an optimized pattern geometry and 3SB belt evolution for durable, even wear; a directional tread pattern for excellent grip on wet and dry, and finally, Pirelli’s patented SATT (Spiral Advanced Technology for Truck) technology and Hexa Bead Wire to deliver on retreadability needs,” the company noted.
- G:85 Series for On/Off Road – Rugged, durable and long lasting products, the FG:85 and TG:85 are specifically designed for the steer and drive on/off road application. The G:85 Series comes in both an all position rib product as well as an aggressive drive companion.
- FH:01 Motor Coach – Designed for the bus fleet market, the long haul and regional all position tire features include durability and a smooth comfortable ride, according to the company. The company added its shoulder tread contour allows even distribution of pressure, resulting in even wear and high mileage.
- Formula Driver II All Position rib – This product is part of the Formula Brand, a Pirelli Tier II brand that will be launched in the US/Canada, including the Formula Driver II All Position rib, which will start with limited sizes and then expand to a full product line.