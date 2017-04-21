​ Purkeys announced a new light emitting diode (LED) device that it believes will help solve a common fifth wheel problem for truck drivers: The new 5th Wheel Light eliminates shadows on the king pin lock-jaw mechanism, which Purkeys said is a common cause of unsecured and dropped trailers.

The 5th Wheel Light uses nine LED lights to illuminate the locking mechanisms, eliminating the need for a flashlight. The light connects to the battery and turns on automatically whenever the driver puts the vehicle in reverse.

Watch more from the company below: