Ram rolls out new 2018 model luxury pickup

Ram rolls out new 2018 model luxury pickupJun 27, 2017
The new 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition is being touted as yet another example of the OEM’s strategy to continue its “aggressive pace” in the luxury light truck market. Available in the third quarter of 2017, the Ram Limited Tungsten trim will be offered on the Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 single- and dual-rear-wheel models; with Crew Cab and Mega Cab (Heavy Duty) configurations; with four- and two-wheel drive spec'd units; plus short- and long-wheelbase models.
The OEM added that the suggested retail price for the 2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition starts at $55,120. (Photos: Ram Truck)