Ram rolls out new 2018 model luxury pickup

Jun 27, 2017
  • RamTung1.jpg

    The Tungsten’s exterior trim features several alterations, including: a sport hood (for the Ram 1500), new body-color components and Tungsten Chrome R-A-M lettered grille.

  • RamTung2.jpg

    The Ram Tungsten Edition is also equipped with air suspension (on the Ram 1500), navigational radio, remote start, backup camera, power adjustable pedals with memory, heated steering wheel, front ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats and RamBox option – but just for the heavy duty 6-ft. 4-in. bed configuration only.

  • RamTung3.jpg

    Ram is touting the ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-hued leather seats in its new Tungsten package, along with what it calls the “truck industry’s first suede headliner” and genuine wood trim.

  • RamTung4.jpg

    Across the back, body-colored “R-A-M” letters cover the tailgate.

  • RamTung5.jpg

    “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-colored premium leather throughout the cabin including the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, center arm rest and doors. Tungsten models also feature Indigo-colored carpet with rubber floormats and snap-out Frost and Indigo carpeted inserts. Real wood interior components and unique badges complete what Ram is calling a "first-tier trim" package.

  • RamTung6.jpg

    The standard 8.4-in. Uconnect radio that comes with the Ram Tungsten Edition includes Apple Car Play, Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian.

  • RamTung7.jpg

    The 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten is available in the following colors: Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel Metallic (for the Ram 1500 only), Pearl White and True Blue Pearl.

The new 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition is being touted as yet another example of the OEM’s strategy to continue its “aggressive pace” in the luxury light truck market. Available in the third quarter of 2017, the Ram Limited Tungsten trim will be offered on the Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 single- and dual-rear-wheel models; with Crew Cab and Mega Cab (Heavy Duty) configurations; with four- and two-wheel drive spec'd units; plus short- and long-wheelbase models.

The OEM added that the suggested retail price for the 2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition starts at $55,120. (Photos: Ram Truck)

