The Ram 1500 is available in 11 different trim levels.

Ram Truck is touting that it's the industry's most improved truck brand with more than a 24% improvement in initial quality, as judged by J.D. Power, compared with last year's scoring. Companywide, FCA US improved its initial quality at a faster rate than the industry average, FCA noted — and it's the second consecutive year that FCA has done so.

"We're pleased to see that all FCA US brands have made improvements in initial quality, especially Ram Truck with its big step up this year," stated Scott Garberding, head of quality at FCA Global.

J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study is based on responses from nearly 80,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2017 model-year vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study asks customers to identify issues with their vehicles' design as well as defects.

Now in its 31st year, the study is based on a 233-question survey conducted between February and May 2017.