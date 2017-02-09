Ram unveils special edition 1500, HD 2500-3500 pickups

The Copper Sport interior gets matching accent stitching throughout the cabin, embroidered bucket seats including Ram's head on headrests and mesh seat inserts. Anodized, color-matched trim accents round out the Copper scheme along with a premium sound system.

Copper Sport 1500s will feature a monochromatic exterior with body-color grille, black-decaled performance hood and black Ram's head, tailgate and body-side badging. Also available on 2WD pickups are 22-in. polished aluminum wheels or 20-in. wheels on 4WD trucks.

Inside, the Night package includes high-back heated cloth vinyl bucket seats with 10-way power adjustment, power-adjustable pedals and automatic temperature control with dual-zone climate control (seating is six-passenger bench or five-passenger buckets with center console).

The Night edition includes black 2500/3500 model and powertrain badging, black lighting bezels and black grille surround. The Night package also features black-bezel headlamps, body-color-painted steel front and rear bumpers, 20 x 8-in. black-painted aluminum wheels and LT285/60R20E white-lettered on/off road tires. Black rectangular running boards are available.

Ram Trucks is debuting factory-custom Night editions of its HD 2500 and 3500 pickups and a new Copper Sport outfit for the 1500 half-ton at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show that kicks off Feb. 11.

"Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd," stated Mike Manley, head of Ram Brand for FCA - Global. "The Ram Brand understands that."

Night edition Ram HD 2500, 3500

Based on Ram's monochromatic Sport appearance package, the Night edition adds, just as you'd think, a host of blacked-out features for those who prefer tough, flatter finishes to sparkle on their trucks.

The Night package is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 single-rear-wheel models only in Crew Cab configurations, 2WD or 4WD, and powertrain combos with 5.7L HEMI V8, 6.4L HEMI V8 or 6.7L Cummins I6. Production of the Night pickups began this month, and pricing starts at $45,520 plus $1,320 destination.

Copper Sport 1500

Ram also unveiled a new color for 1500 Sport-trim pickups: Copper Pearl. Ram says it will produce only 3,000 Copper Sport 1500 pickups, and the option will be offered for Crew Cab V8 models with a starting MSRP of $45,630 plus $1,320 destination. The trucks are slated to start arriving at dealerships in late February.