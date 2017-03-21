Commercial tire industry veteran Rick Phillips is joining Triangle Tire USA as vice president of sales, effective April 1, the company announced.

“We are very pleased to welcome Rick to the Triangle Tire team,” said Manny Cicero, CEO of Triangle Tire USA. “He’s a proven sales leader who has earned widespread respect in the tire and trucking industries. His expertise in the trucking industry will be particularly important as we work with Triangle dealers to supply fleets and owner operators with high quality products that deliver a very competitive cost per mile.”

Triangle Tire offers a range of medium radial truck tires for long haul, regional and on/off highway applications. According to the company, Phillips has almost 40 years of experience in the tire industry and his previous position was vice president of sales for Yokohama Tire Corporation. Phillips joined Yokohama in 1999 as a territory sales manager and held a number of sales management positions, including national sales manager and senior director of commercial business, before being appointed vice president of sales.

Prior to that, Phillips held several sales positions at Joe Esco Tire Corporation, including corporate sales manager.