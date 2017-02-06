Noting its total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits such as weight savings and maintenance advantages, Ridewell Suspensions has approved the Bendix ADB22X-LT air disc brake – engineered specifically for trailers – for use with its 5-in. and 5.75-in. trailer axles.

“Ridewell is committed to delivering the best to their valued vocational trailer customers, and we appreciate their vote of confidence by offering the Bendix ADB22X-LT air disc brake product as part of the Ridewell trailer axle wheel-end package,” said Keith McComsey, director, marketing and customer solutions, Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake (BSFB). “With an ADB22X-LT-equipped trailer, Ridewell customers will reap the benefits of lower TCO associated with LT’s longer-service-life pads, payload capacity opportunities with lower weight, as well as the overall payback of pairing this trailer brake with the Bendix ADB22X air disc brake on tractors.”

Unveiled in September 2016, the ADB22X-LT advances the design of the Bendix ADB22X, while weighing in at 40 pounds lighter per tandem axle, the company said. “This makes it the lightest air disc brake available in North America, helping deliver increased payload capacity and value for trailers that are particularly sensitive to brake weight. Lighter weight wheel-ends can also help fleets and drivers improve their overall fuel efficiency,” the company noted.

The Bendix ADB22X-LT offers quicker pad replacement than foundation drum brakes – taking about one-fourth the time once the wheel is removed. Also, the ADB22X-LT is engineered with an adjustment mechanism that supports longer service life – which it achieves by extending friction life through further reducing the risk of brake drag.

“As interest in air disc brakes continues to increase in the North American market, Ridewell strives to offer components that pair with the leading edge of the technology,” said Matt Aton, project engineer at Ridewell Suspensions. “And the ADB22X-LT now provides a significant amount of TCO value on a premium product just for our trailer customers.”