Ridewell Suspensions announced it has updated a self-steer auxiliary truck suspension for I-beam axle integration.

First released in 1997, the RSS-236 suspension has been updated for lighter weight and lower maintenance, the company noted. According to Ridewell, the parallelogram design allows customers to integrate their own I-beam axle into the self-steering auxiliary axle suspension.

The RSS-2361000 offers an adjustable frame width and low maintenance polyurethane bushings. An integrated air tank kit is available for this suspension.

The RSS-2361000 suspension is designed for single wheel applications (no duals). The suspension is rated for a 13,500 pound capacity; however, the tire and wheel combination used may dictate the suspension’s gross axle weight rating, Ridewell said.