Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has added a new load range to its Roadmaster RM180+(EM) SmartWay verified steer tire line to accommodate increasingly heavier steer axles. The RM180+(EM) is now available in load range H for tire sizes 11R22.5 and 11R24.5.

The RM180+(EM) steer tire is built for long haul applications. The tire features a highway tread pattern and optimized footprint to promote even wear. This, combined with high tensile strength four-belt construction, is designed to deliver the long tread mileage, durability and retreadability that fleet owners expect, while also providing excellent low rolling resistance for improved fuel economy, according to Cooper Tire.

“Heavier steer axles are becoming increasingly more common in the market, and the addition of load range H to the Roadmaster RM180+(EM) aligns this product’s offerings with the needs of our customers,” said Gary Schroeder, Director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business, which includes the Roadmaster brand. “The Roadmaster RM180+(EM) is a premium product that’s been verified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Transport Partnership as a low rolling resistance tire, meaning it can help fleets continue to be more cost efficient. It’s also backed by a strong warranty and the quality that’s behind the Roadmaster name, making it a popular choice for long haul applications.”