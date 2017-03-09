Roadrunner Transportation Systems announced the formation of Roadrunner Temperature Controlled (RRTC). Roadrunner Temperature Controlled focuses on providing temperature controlled solutions for both large and small customers and is the result of combining two long-standing transportation providers, M. Bruenger and R&M Transportation into a single company to expand geographical market coverage and build upon an already strong group of approximately 400 drivers.

"We fully expect the customer experience with Roadrunner Temperature Controlled to be a positive one and are excited to become a larger provider in temperature controlled transportation," said Paul Schlegel, Executive Vice President of Roadrunner Temperature Controlled. "We've invested in technology and our people to develop a quality network, fully committed to providing best in class service to our customers. We're proud of the team we've built, fully capable of meeting all of our customers' temperature controlled transportation needs."

"This advancement has been in the works for quite some time," said Curt Stoelting, President and COO of Roadrunner Transportation Systems. "We are creating a temperature controlled network that will control more than 400 tractors and manage more than 650 temperature controlled trailers. Our equipment, technology and service offerings are top-of-line and make us a strong competitor in the industry."

Roadrunner Temperature Controlled provides transportation solutions for frozen foods, meat, seafood, produce, beverages, ice cream, pharmaceutical goods and many other products requiring Temperature controlled transit. The new Roadrunner Temperature Controlled offers an array of services like Hazmat and Smartway certifications, terminal locations, real-time load tracking, EDI, FMSA compliance and customer service.

To provide customers with top of the line technology, Roadrunner Temperature Controlled utilizes McLeod TMS, ORBCOMM tracking for real-time satellite load location updates and Electronic Logging Devices. The nationwide temperature controlled network includes approximately 100 professional company drivers and over 300 independent owner operators.