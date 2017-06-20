Rotary Lift’s new lift installation method eliminates the need to pour vaults in place by using pre-cast concrete vaults.

Rotary Lift unveiled what it bills as "a patent-pending installation method for heavy-duty in-ground lifts that drastically reduces installation time, can improve environmental protection and makes it possible to install the lifts in areas that were previously unavailable due to soil or groundwater issues."

This new lift installation method can be used for new construction or lift replacements, according to the company.

Heavy-duty in-ground lifts typically are installed in concrete vaults that are poured in place using temporary forms for each lift, Rotary explains. Modular lifts have their own containment vessels and may be installed in concrete vaults in areas such as certain seismic hazard zones. Pouring these concrete containments onsite requires considerable investment in highly skilled personnel, time and construction material, Rotary contends.

Rotary Lift’s new installation method eliminates the need to pour vaults in place by using pre-cast concrete vaults instead. The vaults are made in advance at a concrete production facility where concrete is poured into a reusable mold and cured in an environment that meets Rotary’s exact specifications, the company says.

The finished vaults are then delivered to the job site ready to install. Also according to Rotary, the precast product takes less than two days per lift installation vs. the usual seven because there is less prep work required and no curing time or rework needed.

In addition, Rotary's new install method reduces excavation requirements and improves safety since no one needs to enter the pit at any time during construction, the company says. Bad weather can cause major delays to cast-in-place projects, but precast vaults can be installed regardless of weather.