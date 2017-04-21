SAF showed off a collection of its products, including fifth wheels, at TMC's annual convention earlier this year. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

SAF-Holland unveiled a new severe-duty slider system for fifth wheels being spec’d for heavy- and severe-duty hauling operations.

The company said the system has 80,000-lb. vertical load and 200,000-lb. drawbar pull capacity.

SAF noted that the slider’s modular allows fifth wheel heights to be easily changed to meet almost any configuration. It can also accommodate a range of weight distribution and clearance needs.