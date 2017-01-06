Fontaine Modification Fleet Services announced it hired Angel Salas as facility manager for its Laredo, TX, truck modification center.

According to the company, this facility specializes in installing work systems, off-loading and electronics systems, vehicle tracking systems, safety equipment and graphics packages for heavy-duty trucks. The modification center supports nearby Freightliner Trucks and Navistar International manufacturing plants, utilizing ship-through agreements with both OEMs. As facility manager, Salas is responsible for production planning, quality control, and achieving delivery, financial and employee safety goals.

“Angel has more than a decade of leadership experience in many business dynamics, including manufacturing processes, production planning and scheduling, quality assurance and financial development,” says Jamil Young, president, Fontaine Modification Fleet Services. “We are excited to add this level of expertise to bolster our support to Navistar, Freightliner and all of our customers in the area.”

Salas spent the last 12 years with Caterpillar Inc., serving as senior quality/test engineer, quality/test engineering supervisor, operations/materials supervisor, and project and maintenance analyst. Prior to that, he was a manufacturing engineer with Visteon. He earned an engineering degree in electronics, specializing in mechatronics, robotics and automation, from the Instituto Tecnológico de Nuevo Laredo.