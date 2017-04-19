Saluting the Dirt Boyz

The “Dirt Boyz” at Fairchild Air Force Base operate a fleet of 100 different pieces of machinery out of a “home base” they refer to as the “Snow Barn.” The shop is coming off one of the worst winters Fairchild has seen in a long while, but handing snow and ice is nothing new for them. In fact, the Fairchild “Dirt Boyz” have won the Balchen/Post award – which recognizes civilian airports and military installations on a national level for their efforts in keeping airfields operationally safe at all times – a total of seven times and has been honorably mentioned three times. (Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)