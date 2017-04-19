Fleet Owner
Saluting the Dirt Boyz

Apr 19, 2017
    Airman 1st Class Manuel Rivera Matos, a pavement and construction journeyman with the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), prepares to switch out front-end loader attachments at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state. The 92nd CES recently won the Balchen/Post award from the American Association of Airport Executives for their outstanding snow removal performance during the 2016 winter season. (Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    The “Dirt Boyz” at Fairchild Air Force Base operate a fleet of 100 different pieces of machinery out of a “home base” they refer to as the “Snow Barn.” The shop is coming off one of the worst winters Fairchild has seen in a long while, but handing snow and ice is nothing new for them. In fact, the Fairchild “Dirt Boyz” have won the Balchen/Post award – which  recognizes civilian airports and military installations on a national level for their efforts in keeping airfields operationally safe at all times – a total of seven times and has been honorably mentioned three times. (Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    Airman 1st Class Manuel Rivera Matos and Staff Sgt. Steven Lowe of the 92nd CES are seen here moving dirt as part of drainage system repair work. “In times of need, we do not stop for extreme heat, high winds or intense blizzards,” Lowe said. “We can be called on at the drop of a dime to respond to fix impaired airfield pavements, vacate runway debris, remove snow from the airfield, eliminate storm damage and repair busted water lines.” (Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    Airman 1st Class Manuel Rivera Matos picking up dirt in a front end loader at Fairchild Air Force Base. Throughout the winter season, the 92nd CES “Dirt Boyz” had to be standing by 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep runways clear of snow so Fairchild’s global airborne refueling missions could continue operating. (Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Minton, a pavement and construction equipment apprentice with the “Dirt Boyz” of the 20th CES unit, works on a beautification project at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. Their primary responsibility, however, is conducting airfield sweeping operations and sustaining airfield pavement in direct support of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw. (Photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    Staff Sgt. Sonny Tanner, a heavy equipment operator with the 20th CES, directs an airman backing up a truck at Shaw Air Force Base. The pavements and construction shop at Shaw is home to some 35 various vehicles and pieces of construction equipment ranging from dump trucks to forklifts that are used for a variety of tasks from airfield maintenance to pavement construction. (Photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    Air Force Airman 1st Class Cesar Cortes, a heavy equipment apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Lincoln Riley, an equipment journeyman - both with the 20th CES - work at a pile of rocks with shovels. A lot of “hands-on” manual labor is required of “Dirt Boyz” units. At Shaw, the “Dirt Boyz” of the 20th CES tackle about 17 jobs per month in addition to their regular runway sweeping duties. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Dougherty)

    In the foreground, Senior Airman Allen Arceo, a pavement and heavy equipment craftsman with the 19th CES, uses a “lute tool” to spread the asphalt evenly during a road repair project at Little Rock Air Force Base. The “lute tool” corrects any imperfections left behind by the paver and helps form the edges on the pavement. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Senior Airman Tylor Toby, a pavement and heavy equipment craftsman with the 19th CES, excavates clay and dirt during a road repair project at Little Rock Air Force Base. His team will then measure the depth of the excavated subbase to ensure enough material is removed to allow the placement of ballast rock that will help strengthen road. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron)

It’s one of the most unforgiving jobs in the U.S. Air Force: serving with the “Dirt Boyz,” the name given for airmen working in the pavement and equipment shops at Air Force bases around the world. They’re known as “Dirt Boyz” because of their close relationship with grimy terrain and messy construction materials. As experts in all types of heavy machinery, such as road graders, bulldozers, dump trucks, excavators and front end loaders, they put in long, arduous hours in often brutal weather to maintain base airfields, roads, fences and drainage systems. This is their story. (All photos courtesy of the U.S. Air Force)

