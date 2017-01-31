Schönes Auto, Mein Freund

The specific exterior/interior color combinations ofr the 2018 S 650 are tongue twisters to a degree: Zircon Red with a Porcelain/Black interior and a black soft-top (only 10 of these will be available for sale in the U.S.); Cote d’Azur Blue with a Porcelain/Saddle Brown interior and a beige soft-top (32 will be available in the U.S.); or Diamond White with a Porcelain/Yacht Blue interior and a dark blue soft-top (33 for the U.S. market).

Saying "nice car, my friend" to someone piloting the new 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet would be something of an understatement, especially as only 300 of these luxury cars are going to be made this year, at $300,000 a pop, with only 75 slated to be sold in the U.S. Fleet Owner got a chance to get up close and personal with one of these soon-to-be-produced limited edition models at the 2017 Washington Auto Show and found that it could serve as the definition of "high-end" luxury as each car comes with its own custom-made leather luggage set. Included in the sticker price, of course! (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)