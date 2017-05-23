Shell SuperRigs 2017: And the winners are …

All drivers that received an award or will have their truck appear in the 2018 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Bill Rethwisch of Tomah, WI, captured Best of Show honors with his 2016 Peterbilt 389 at the 35th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition held May 18-20 at Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa, OK. He was awarded $10,000 from Shell Rotella and $5,000 from MAC trailer. Rethwisch also won for Best Interior and Best Engine.

“My heart was coming out of my chest; I didn’t think we had it,” said Rethwisch who also took Best of Show in 2014 and 2015. “This is the third time in four years and four times in the [SuperRigs] calendar out of four tries. I’m ecstatic right now. I’m so proud; I don’t even know which way to think.”

J.R. Schleuger of Britt, Iowa won Best of Show first runner-up, $4,000 from Shell Rotella and $3,000 from MAC Trailer for his 1980 Kenworth W900. He also won for Best Chrome. Kenneth Fisher of Muscoda, WI, was awarded Best of Show second runner-up, $2,000 from Shell Rotella and $2,000 from MAC Trailer for his 1997 Peterbilt 379.

The SuperRigs competition is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Owner-operator truckers from across the United States and Canada compete for cash and prizes valued at approximately $25,000. Twelve drivers were also selected to have their truck featured in the 2018 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Shown are the top 2017 Shell Rotella SuperRigs results.