Shell SuperRigs 2017: Day 1

May 18, 2017
The 35th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck competition, held at the Exchange Center within Expo Square in Tulsa, OK, showcased some of sharpest iron you’ll ever see in the trucking industry. Owner-operators from across the U.S. and Canada are competing for cash and prizes worth in excess of $25,000. At the end of three days’ worth of judging, 12 drivers and their tractor-trailers will be selected to be featured in the 2018 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. Here are a few sights from day one of this year’s competition. (Photos: Shell)

