Snider Fleet Solutions announced it is continuing to expand its operations with the opening of its newest retread plant, one of the largest in the Michelin network. With over 3,000 ft. of monorail, the facility can produce 600 finished retreads over a two-shift period, Snider said. Located in Newton, NC, the plant features all-new Michelin Retread Technologies equipment.

“We took everything we know about designing and running a first-rate retread plant and put it into our new facility,” says Marty Herndon, executive vice president/COO of Snider. “This is an absolute state-of-the-art facility, with the technology—and the space—to give our customers the exceptional service they expect from Snider.”

The plant houses a vast 455,000 sq.-ft. of floor space, sections of which are devoted to production, administration and an extensive distribution center. The 75,000 sq. ft. distribution center allows Snider to keep inventory on hand and to take advantage of high-volume purchases, the company noted.

“The plant and equipment are new, but Snider’s practice of investing in the latest technology and training go all the way back to the founding of the company 40 years ago,” says John Snider, CEO and president. “It’s how we help our customers keep their fleets on the road and performing at their best.”