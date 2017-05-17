STI Holdings Inc. and Stoughton Trailers recently named Jim Kachidurian as STI Holdings senior vice president – sales and marketing, and Luke McMaster as vice president of sales and marketing – dealer for Stoughton Trailers.

According to the company, Kachidurian will lead sales and marketing strategies across the STI Holdings portfolio of and provide more value to customers engaged with multiple STI Holdings businesses which include; Stoughton Trailers, Stoughton Parts Sales, Stoughton Rental & Lease, and Stoughton Finance.

Kachidurian has held several executive positions within the equipment sales, leasing and financing industry. In addition he was previously senior vice president of customer experience at Donlen Corp. and senior vice president – corporate lending at GE Capital, the company noted.

According to the company, McMaster will work to grow and improve Stoughton Trailers’ dealer network, leading the dry van dealer sales team of Bill Hasz, Ken Swalls and Dean Linquist.

McMaster was previously dealer development manager at John Deere, where he also was tactical sales manager and project manager. For nearly 10 years in his young adulthood, he was flight commander – planning in the Royal Australian Air Force, the company added.

“We are pleased to have both Jim and Luke on board at STI Holdings and Stoughton Trailer,” said Stoughton Trailers president & CEO Bob Wahlin. “Jim’s extensive and diverse sales and operations background will be an asset across all our businesses. While Luke’s strong dealer management experience will allow us to grow and improve our dealer network to further meet our growth objectives.”