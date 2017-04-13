A view from inside of Stoughton's Brodhead facility. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Sauer for Trailer Body Builders)

STI Holdings, Inc. and its operating subsidiary, Stoughton Trailers, LLC, recently purchased 17 acres of vacant land in the city of Brodhead, WI, directly across for its main manufacturing facility.

Bob Wahlin, Stoughton’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the company plans to use the land to support its current manufacturing operations in Brodhead, which employs 100 workers and builds trailer for the over-the-road trucking market.

“The Stoughton Trailers Brodhead manufacturing facility is a critical component of our manufacturing footprint,” he noted. “This acquisition will help strengthen our manufacturing operations [and] also provides for potential future expansion should the need arise.”

Wahlin noted at a press event earlier this year that Stoughton is planning to build a new refrigerated trailer model, with production slated to begin in early 2018.

Stoughton employs over 1,500 people in total at three separate locations in Wisconsin, with operations in Stoughton, Evansville and the aforementioned Brodhead.