From Super Truck to real-world results

From Super Truck to real-world resultsMar 3, 2017
At the close of the 2017 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting in Nashville, TN, representatives from Peterbilt Motors Co., Cummins Engine Co., Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), Navistar, and Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) gathered for a panel discussion led by Ken Howden of the Department of Energy (DOE) to explain how they made real-world improvements to current Class 8 tractor models based on what they learned by participating in the DOE’s ongoing “Super Truck” programs. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)