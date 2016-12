Trailer maker Wabash National Corporation and BASF introduced an all-composite 53-ft. refrigerated trailer at the 2016 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) conference; a unit designed to boost thermal efficiency by 20% yet reduce weight by 15% compared to its aluminum, wood and steel predecessor. Wabash also provided trailer engineering advances for Navistar's Super Truck prototype as well. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

Fuel cell power is also the focus of a project headed up by General Motors and the U.S. Army . The Chevrolet Colorado ZH 2 is a demonstration vehicle based upon the Chevrolet Colorado mid-sized pickup truck platform that runs on electricity generated by a hydrogen-powered fuel cell . (Photo courtesy of GM)

Fleet Owner’s Sean Kilcarr travelled to Salt Lake City in December to witness the unveiling of the Nikola One , a hydrogen-powered fuel cell Class 8 tractor that runs on electricity. Built by the Nikola Motor Co., the Nikola One is slated to go into production sometime in 2020 . (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

During his IAA Show visit, Mele looked over the Bosch VisionX truck prototype as well – a truck that, in the words of Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, is “connected, electrified, and automated,” as well as capable of platooning. (Photo courtesy of Bosch)

Mele returned to Germany in September to attend the IAA Show (an acronym that stands for “Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung,” which means “International Motor Show” in German) in Hanover to get a look at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck ; a fully electric 6x2 cabover with refrigerated body and 26-ton gross vehicle weight (GVW). (Photo courtesy of Daimler AG)

Back in March, Fleet Owner’s Jim Mele flew to Germany to witness the unveiling of the latest iteration of Daimler AG’s connected truck ; a vehicle that went on to operate in platoons across Europe over the summer. (Photo courtesy of Daimler AG)

Marsh also got a glimpse of Mitsubishi Fuso’s new all-electric Canter model at the 2016 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show in Indianapolis last March. Mitsubishi’s all-electric Canter model is accruing miles as an urban delivery vehicle in Japan, with several units being pilot tested here and there in the U.S. (Photo by Aaron Marsh for Fleet Owner)

Fleet Owner’s Aaron Marsh got a detailed look at the Volvo Trucks North America “Super Truck” prototype back in September during a special event held at the U.S. Dept. of Energy in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Aaron Marsh for Fleet Owner)

Navistar let American Trucker’s Kevin Jones take its newly unveiled CatalIST “Super Truck” concept vehicle out for spin at the OEM’s 700-acre test facility in New Carlisle, IN, in late October this year . (Photo by Kevin Jones for Fleet Owner)

A host of research projects, prototypes, and new forays into equipment design stepped out upon the trucking stage in 2016: everything from self-driving commercial vehicles and fuel cell-fired tractors to a new all-composite refrigerated trailer design. Several editors from both American Trucker and Fleet Owner were able to view a good many of them, up close and personal, as the year progressed.