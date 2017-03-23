LOUISVILLE, KY. Transport refrigeration manufacturer Thermo King announced new on-vehicle power management products during the Mid America Trucking Show.

The Boost Charger, introduced late last year, takes tractor or refrigeration unit power to keep liftgate batteries fully charged. It comes in 20A and 35A models, both with three-stage battery charging.

The Auto-Start Module continuously monitors battery system voltage, automatically activating Precedent Series reefer unit alternators to charge batteries if power levels drop too low. It also provides low-voltage protection for liftgate auxiliary batteries.

The Electric Power Jack Charger provides 120V power inside trailers for operating electric pallet jacks, drawing power from the liftgate battery pack as it delivers the accessibility of a wall outlet inside the trailer. Fully sealed, it mounts under the trailer to protect it from damage.

The three new products join Thermo King’s vehicle-mounted solar power panels, a supplemental alternator for reefer units, and the EON power pack for additional tractor or trailer power storage as part of its expanded line of vehicle electric power management systems.