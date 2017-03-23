LOUISVILLE, KY. Transport refrigeration manufacturer Thermo King announced new on-vehicle power management products during the Mid America Trucking Show.
- The Boost Charger, introduced late last year, takes tractor or refrigeration unit power to keep liftgate batteries fully charged. It comes in 20A and 35A models, both with three-stage battery charging.
- The Auto-Start Module continuously monitors battery system voltage, automatically activating Precedent Series reefer unit alternators to charge batteries if power levels drop too low. It also provides low-voltage protection for liftgate auxiliary batteries.
- The Electric Power Jack Charger provides 120V power inside trailers for operating electric pallet jacks, drawing power from the liftgate battery pack as it delivers the accessibility of a wall outlet inside the trailer. Fully sealed, it mounts under the trailer to protect it from damage.
The three new products join Thermo King’s vehicle-mounted solar power panels, a supplemental alternator for reefer units, and the EON power pack for additional tractor or trailer power storage as part of its expanded line of vehicle electric power management systems.