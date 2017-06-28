The Timken Company announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Groeneveld Group, a provider of automatic lubrication solutions used in on- and off-highway applications, for approximately $280 million.

"The acquisition of Groeneveld will further expand our presence in the automatic lubrication systems space, which we entered in 2013 with our acquisition of Interlube," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Groeneveld will bring a strong brand and management team, a global customer base and an industry-leading product portfolio that has an attractive market position in off-highway equipment and heavy trucks."

Groeneveld Group is headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands, with manufacturing facilities in Italy. Automatic lubrication delivery systems, which enhance vehicle and machine uptime through automated maintenance and safety support, represent the predominance of the company's offering. The company also has a small telematics business, Groeneveld ICT, which provides solutions for truck fleet operators. Groeneveld Group employs approximately 600 people.

"We're excited to be gaining such a well-known and respected business with a differentiated value proposition, deep customer relationships and a talented workforce," said Kyle. "We look forward to welcoming the Groeneveld team to Timken."

As part of the transaction, Henk Groeneveld, sole shareholder and non-executive president, will be retiring from the company. "Henk led Groeneveld for four decades and made it the company it is today, and he has put in place a great leadership team," said Kyle. "We wish Henk and his family well in retirement."

The transaction is expected to close in early July and will be funded with a combination of cash and debt.