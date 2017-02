Phillips Industries is also getting into the "connected trailer" game with the creation of a new division: Phillips Connect Technologies. "We need to embrace what is coming," said Rob Phillips (standing), president and COO of Phillips. "A tidal wave of change is coming at us; we'll experience more change in this industry in the next five years compared ot the last 50." (Seated, left to right: Dave Diaz, director of marketing; Dave Phillips, VP of operations; and Tom Begin, director of innovation and emerging technologies)