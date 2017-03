Gemini Motor Transport, the fuel delivery arm of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, took home top honors in the private carriage category of Fleet Owner's annual "Fleets of the Year" awards dinner.

Stoughton Trailers held a press conference at its booth to highlight its new trailer underride guard design, a design touted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety , as well as to announce that it will begin producing a refrigerated trailer model by the ofurth quarter of this year.

Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), which is TMC's parent organization, provided the keynote speech for the group's annual convention. He had just flown in from Phoenix, AZ, where he'd given a similar speech at the Omnitracs Outlook 2017 user conference.

Some 4,500 attendees flocked to the 2017 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting in Nashville, TN, with over 400 companies displaying their wares at the Music City Center convention hall. Here are just of few of the sights spotted on day two of this yearly gathering of fleet maintenance professionals. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)